Army frees military prisoners during Eid – Eid prayers solely at assigned mosques

KUWAIT: Kuwait Army is releasing military personnel imprisoned for breaching disciplinary regulations on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha. Kuwait Army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Mohammad Khaled Al-Kheder gave the orders in this respect, upon guidelines from the Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah.

Eid Al-Adha prayers will be held only inside assigned mosques, the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs said yesterday. The prayers will be held in coordination with the Ministry of Interior and at the mosques where comfort accommodations are available.