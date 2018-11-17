Are we doing enough for Kuwait?

I was recently asked if I still believe in the important role of the National Assembly to improve the lives of people. I am convinced of the need for the existence of the Assembly, even if it has not achieved all the aspirations. Also, my personal view as a voter is that parliaments have always been modest and sometimes good in terms of performance and achievements due to political and societal realities. I believe that we should never doubt adherence to the constitution, because what makes us unique as Kuwaitis is democracy, the constitution and the National Assembly. The Assembly will always remain a Kuwaiti identity and we should never give it up.

I think that today we are facing a social dilemma, which is the gap between the people and the representatives of the people. Perhaps the most prominent example appeared with the heavy rainfall in recent days. People were expressing anger over water entering their houses and the damage they suffered to their properties and possible corruption in the implementation of projects. But complaining is not enough. There was no demand for exposing the truth and facts behind this damage, whether from the executors or the design or otherwise. After a few days of sunshine, people will forget about the matter.

The Assembly held a special session to discuss the issue and several parliamentarians expressed their anger and sympathy with people. Also, the speaker of the Assembly visited the residents of Sabah Al-Ahmad, one of the new cities that suffered considerable damage. I wished MPs would have toured all residential areas and not only the new ones to check the conditions of the people and the damage they have suffered materially and morally.

So what now? It is regrettable that many people are about to lose confidence and perhaps hope that the Assembly will play its desired role. But wishful thinking and turning good wishes into reality will not happen simply by talking, unless the people themselves start playing their part in accountability and following up with their representatives.

We are hearing a lot of resentment, as if our situation has become hopeless, and blaming everyone and everything starting from expatriates, the routine and the government for being the cause of corruption at a time when we must look within ourselves. How many of us have met the MPs of our constituency since the elections, and does the MP know that he has been chosen to be a representative of the people and not only his group? Have the people imposed their agenda for the sake of Kuwait and its sustainability?

I think the dilemma today is that many people have high expectations and wishes, but the reality is that the citizen is a partner and no less than the MP, as both represent the nation with different roles. I hope for all those who are dissatisfied with the performance of the Assembly to remember the basis of their choice of the representatives of their constituency. Let me tell them that we will keep complaining, as we have not done enough for Kuwait.

By Muna Al-Fuzai

muna@kuwaittimes.net