Architecture students in final act against Bayt Lothan’s demolition

Cultural legacy that stood for more than 60 years

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

KUWAIT: Student associations at Kuwait University’s Faculty of Architecture are making a last stand objecting to the demolition of Bayt Lothan on social networking sites. They have launched a campaign in which artists and talented people are invited to state their objections with artistic works against the demolition of Bayt Lothan, which had been considered a historical, heritage and cultural legacy of Kuwait for more than 60 years.

A student spokesperson Ahmed Al-Saffar said architecture students had submitted proposals and architectural and economic solutions to take advantage of the building without having to demolish it, but to no avail. He noted that the interest of architecture students and their teachers in historical buildings is not limited to Bayt Lothan. “Similar actions were made opposing plans to demolish other historical buildings, such as Shamlan Mosque,” he added.

Bayt Lothan (House of Lothan) is a 4,000 sq m building constructed in the 1930s by its owner Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah in Salmiya. It was used as a resort in the summer and spring and was transformed by the heirs of the palace into a cultural center that sponsors young talents in various arts, theater and media.

By Athoob Alshuaibi