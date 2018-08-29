Arab Woman Awards Kuwait 2018 nominations open

KUWAIT: The Arab Woman Awards, presented by Harper’s Bazaar Al-Arabiya, announced nominations are open for its 2018 edition. Now in its 6th year in Kuwait the awards have twenty categories including business, fashion, entrepreneurship, charity, media, young talent and medicine. Previous award winners were Ambassador Reem Al-Khaled, Dr Kefaya Abdulmalek, Mariam Abdulmalik Al-Salah and Nada Al-Shammari. Nominations for this year’s awards can be made via the website http://www.arabwomanawards.com/nominate/

The full list of winners will be announced in October at a prestigious awards ceremony held in Kuwait City hosted by honorary chair and leader of the board of judges, Sheikh Mubarak Fahad Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Kuwait Undersecretary of State.

“The Arab Woman Awards Kuwait were launched to recognize the drive and passion of the women in Kuwait. We are a country of high achievers with educated, focused people who really want to build on the success of our country. As such I encourage everyone who knows of an incredible, hard-working woman who deserves to be celebrated to nominate her now,” said Sheikh Mubarak Fahad Al-Salam Al-Sabah.

The other members of the judges are Professor Moudhi Al-Humoud previous Minister of Education; Sheikha Souad J A Al-Sabah, fashion designer and founder of Sirdab6 and Dr Labiba Temmim, co-founder of the Arab Woman Awards Kuwait and Managing Director of Hayatt Breast Cancer Association.

The Arab Woman Awards were launched in 2009 by ITP Media Group with the aim of raising public awareness of the significant achievements by Arab women and to provide young women with inspirational role models. The events now run across the GCC with ceremonies in the UAE, Kuwait, KSA and Qatar with over 300 winners to-date. All awards ceremonies are private by-invitation only events with a commemorative publication created per country.