Anti-Corruption Authority refers six officials to Public Prosecution

KUWAIT: The Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority (KANCOR) announced yesterday that six officials have been referred to the Public Prosecution for not submitting their financial disclosures on the dates provided by the law.

KANCOR explained that these referrals were the result of the authority’s follow-up with the cases relating to the officials required to submit financial disclosure and after matching them with the submission dates provided by the law. KANCOR pointed out that the officials referred to the Public Prosecution in fact submitted their financial disclosures, but they submitted them late and missed the dates provided by the law.

As per Article 2 of law 2/2016, the authority invited the officials addressed by the law to take the initiative and submit their financial disclosure on the specified dates in order to avoid penalties. KANCOR called upon the officials to be in touch with the Authority whether by calling the hotline 118 or attending personally to its headquarters during official working hours to inquire about their status on financial disclosure, submission dates, and request assistance in filling out and submitting the disclosure. – KUNA