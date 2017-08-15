Anti-Corruption Authority and Awqaf ink MoU

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs yesterday inked a memorandum with the Anti-Corruption Authority for cooperation against corruption and enhancing values such as integrity and transparency. Mohammad Al-Jabri, Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and Minister of State for Municipal Affairs, indicated in a statement that scholars, in Friday prayers’ sermons and other lectures, could contribute to promoting necessity of combating corruption, education about integrity, transparency, renouncing corruption and funds’ misappropriation. The memo, in part, stipulates cooperation to guide citizens against corruption and crimes, the minister said, indicating that such culture could be taught at schools, universities, clubs, youth and correction centers.

Meanwhile, judge Abdulrahman Al-Nimesh, who cosigned the memo with the minister, affirmed that the memo was designed to spread such values according to the Islamic Shariaa and the Sunnah, noting that the messages would be delivered at seminars and identical activities. He indicated that identical memos would be worked out with other State departments for the same purposes. — KUNA