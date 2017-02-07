Amnesty: 13,000 hanged at Syria jail

BEIRUT: Amnesty International yesterday accused Syria’s government of hanging up to 13,000 people at a notorious prison over five years in a “policy of extermination”, two weeks before planned peace talks. The damning report, titled “Human Slaughterhouse: Mass hanging and extermination at Saydnaya prison” near Damascus, goes into excruciating detail about the gruesome ritual of mass hangings between 2011 and 2015.

At least once a week, up to 50 prisoners were taken out of their cells for arbitrary trials, beaten, then hanged “in the middle of the night and in total secrecy”, the report said. “Throughout this process, they remain blindfolded. They do not know when or how they will die until the noose was placed around their necks.” Most of the victims were civilians believed to be opposed to the government of President Bashar Al-Assad. “They kept them (hanging) there for 10 to 15 minutes,” a former judge who witnessed the executions said. “For the young ones, their weight wouldn’t kill them. The officers’ assistants would pull them down and break their necks.”

Amnesty said the mass executions amounted to war crimes and crimes against humanity, but were likely still taking place. Hamid, a former army officer who was jailed in 2012, told Amnesty he was simultaneously horrified and relieved when he saw prisoners being taken to be hanged. “I felt happy that their suffering would come to an end.” In comments published yesterday, Assad insisted that “defending” his country in a time of war was more important than a potential case against his government at the highest UN court in The Hague. “We have to defend our country by every mean, and when we have to defend it by every mean, we don’t care about this court, or any other international institution,” he said.

Amnesty’s report comes just two weeks before a new round of talks is due to take place in Switzerland aimed at putting an end to nearly six years of civil war. “The upcoming Syria peace talks in Geneva cannot ignore these findings. Ending these atrocities in Syrian government prisons must be put on the agenda,” said Lynn Maalouf, deputy director for research at Amnesty’s Beirut office.

Thousands of prisoners are held at the military-run Saydnaya prison, 30 km north of Damascus, one of Syria’s largest detention centers. Amnesty accused Syria’s government of carrying out a “policy of extermination” there by repeatedly torturing detainees and withholding food, water and medical care. “All you see is blood: your own blood, the blood of others,” Salam, a lawyer from Aleppo who was held in Saydnaya from 2012 to 2014, was quoted as saying.

Prisoners were raped or forced to rape each other, and guards would feed detainees by tossing food onto cell floors, which were often covered in dirt and blood, Amnesty said. A twisted set of “special rules” governed the facility: detainees were not allowed to speak and were forced to assume certain positions when guards entered their cells.

“The horrors depicted in this report reveal a hidden, monstrous campaign, authorized at the highest levels of the Syrian government, aimed at crushing any form of dissent within the Syrian population,” said Maalouf. “The cold-blooded killing of thousands of defenseless prisoners, along with the carefully crafted and systematic programs of psychological and physical torture that are in place inside Saydnaya prison cannot be allowed to continue,” she said. Amnesty said it gave the names of 87 prison officials and guards responsible for the atrocities to unspecified “bodies capable of conducting credible investigations” into the killings.

The foreign ministers of Britain and France decried Amnesty’s findings. Boris Johnson tweeted: “Sickened by reports from Amnesty International on executions in Syria. Assad responsible for so many deaths and has no future as leader.” “@Amnesty has documented the horror in the prisons of the Syrian regime. This barbarity cannot be the future of Syria,” said France’s Jean-Marc Ayrault. – Agencies