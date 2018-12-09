Amir’s speech sincere call for restoring GCC’s previous spirit: PM

Oman commends Amir’s speech at Riyadh summit

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah delivers his speech at the 39th GCC Summit

RIYADH/KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s speech at the 39th GCC Summit is a sincere call for restoring the Gulf bloc’s previous spirit, His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah said in a statement yesterday. Commending His Highness the Amir’s speech, His Highness Prime Minister said that it stresses Sheikh Sabah’s keenness on the Gulf entity and its unity. His Highness the Amir addressed the 39th summit earlier yesterday by underlining his support to, and keenness on, the GCC, along with his unremitting effort to maintain it.

Example to be followed

Meanwhile, Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister for Cabinet Affairs Fahad Al-Said yesterday applauded His Highness the Amir’s speech during a Gulf summit in Riyadh as an ‘example’ to be followed. Addressing the 39th GCC Summit held in Riyadh yesterday, Said said His Highness the Amir’s address reflected the actual reality. He also voiced thanks and appreciation to the Saudi King for hosting the annual Gulf event.

In the meantime, GCC Secretary-General Abdul-Latif Al-Zayani expressed gratitude and appreciation to His Highness the Amir for his distinguished presidency of the 38th summit held in Kuwait last year. His Highness the Amir’s presidency was marked by much wisdom and interest in joint Gulf action, he said, adding that Kuwait had exerted a great effort to promote the bloc and safeguard its assets.

This year’s gathering comes amid critical regional conditions and challenges that necessitate more solidarity among the GCC member states and more efforts to bolster coordination and integration, he noted. The GCC chief, further, spoke highly of the major GCC accomplishments as the fruit of the leaders’ efforts.

Luncheon banquet

In other news, His Highness the Amir attended a luncheon banquet hosted by Saudi King Salman bin Abulaziz Al-Saud in honor of GCC leaders participating in the 39th GCC Summit held in Riyadh yesterday. Upon his arrival in Riyadh where he headed Kuwait’s delegation that participated in the summit, His Highness the Amir was welcomed by Saudi King Salman bin Abdualziz Al-Saud, Riyadh Governor Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, GCC Secretary-General Abul-Latif Al-Zayani, Saudi princes, ministers, head of the mission of honor Prince Turki bin Mohammad bin Fahad bin Abdulaziz and both countries’ ambassadors. His Highness was seen off upon his departure from Kuwait by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, as well as senior government officials. – KUNA