Amir’s speech shows domestic, regional priorities: Speaker

KUWAIT: National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem believes His Highness the Amir’s Sunday night speech marking Ramadan’s last 10 days highlighted Kuwait’s domestic and regional priorities. His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s speech identified six matters, including unity between the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council bloc, read a statement by the Kuwaiti National Assembly speaker.

Other topics were terrorism, national unity, legislative and executive cooperation, challenges that face Kuwaiti diplomacy after the recent win of a United Nations Security Council non-permanent seat, and human development – particularly of the youth. His Highness the Amir was “firm and decisive” on relations between GCC countries, particularly the need for the six members to bridge the gap on obstacles to cooperation, said Ghanem, the need to tackle “terrorism” and its “catastrophic” consequences on the region.

The importance of parliament and government cooperation in order to maintain political stability, national unity and social cohesion was another topic, Ghanem said. Finally, while pointing out political and security challenges, His Highness the Amir did not fail to mention human development, especially the role of the youth as a crucial component in achieving stability and expansion.

National and regional concerns

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Essa Al-Kandari said His Highness the Amir’s speech has tackled both national and regional concerns. Kandari said that “though His Highness is focusing on healing the Gulf rift to avoid the dismemberment of the Gulf Cooperation Council and his condemnation of terrorists in all its manifestations, he has never forgot the internal concerns of Kuwait.”

He lauded His Highness the Amir’s call for more cooperation between the legislative and executive powers to materialize the economic and development aspirations of Kuwaiti people. Kandari wished all success for His Highness the Amir’s efforts to iron out Gulf differences. – KUNA