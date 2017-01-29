Amir’s Shooting Grand Prix begins with 600 shooters

KUWAIT: HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al- Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah International Shooting Grand Prix opened at Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Olympic Shooting Complex on Saturday night with over 600 shooters from 47 countries in a competition that will last for six days. Information Minister, State Minister for Youth Affairs Sheikh Salman Sabah Al-Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah who represented HH the Amir said the political leadership is keen on supporting athletes to have Kuwait’s name in prominence everywhere, adding he was honored to represent HH the Amir in such an event.

Sheikh Salman said “What Kuwait Shooting Sport Club was able to achieve for Kuwait sports especially at the Olympic and international level makes us proud”. He wished such achievements to continue in this and upcoming events. He also welcomed those participating from brotherly and friendly countries and expressed confidence in the success of the Higher Organizing Committee under the Chairmanship of President of Kuwait and Arab Shooting Federations Eng Duaij Al- Otaibi both at the technical and administrative levels.

Meanwhile, Eng Al-Otaibi said the large participation by brotherly and friendly countries reflect the importance of this Grand Prix for those countries and hoped Kuwait shooters achieve outstanding results. He added that the tournament that includes several Gulf, Arab and Asian championships in weapons and archery became a distinguished mark in Kuwait, Arab and Asian sport and that HOC worked hard for the preparations and organization of this tournament as it bears a dear name to all. He said all members of HOC are honored to organize this grand Prix as it coincides with Kuwait’s celebrations of the National and Liberation days as well as the 11th anniversary of HH the Amir ascension to power, he also thanked Sheikh Salman for his continued support of Kuwait Shooting sport.

Meanwhile Director General of Public Authority for Youth Abdelrahman Al-Mutairi said the patronage of HH the Amir of the tournament reflects his support of athletic youth to utilize their energy and project their excellence particularly in shooting in most important arenas around the world. Al-Mutairi who attended the opening ceremony said the authority cooperates with KSSC to organize shooting sport activities in Sabahiya Youth center which will be established soon to attract skilled youth who want to practice the sport and occupy their free time.

On his part President of the Asian Shooting Confederation Sheikh Ali Al- Khalifa said HH the Amir Grand Prix became one of the most important at the continental level, and expressed thanks to the organizing committee for its outstanding performance at all levels. Al-Khalifa appreciated the support KSSF gives to the Asian shooting and congratulated Kuwait shooting for the achievements made, adding that this is something familiar and expected due to the care the sport receives from officials at all levels

By Abdellatif Sharaa