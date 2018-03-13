Amir’s policy, parliament role made Kuwait good image: Speaker Ghanem

Japan’s parliamentary friendship group expects stronger ties with Kuwait

TOKYO: The visiting Speaker of Kuwait’s National Assembly Marzouq Al-Ghanem said yesterday there are key elements that helped in giving Kuwait its good international and global reputation, namely His Highness the Amir policy. “His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s Foreign policy, vital role of the Kuwaiti Parliament and democracy helped Kuwait earn its good reputation, respect and appreciation from various parliaments of the world,” he said in a press release after meeting with top Japanese officials. He praised warm welcome and respect shown by President of the House of Representatives, Chairman of House of Counselors and their appreciation for His Highness the Amir’s international role.

As for the talks, Ghanem said the Kuwaiti delegation expressed readiness to propose amendments to statute of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU). Ghanem clarified that the discussions focused on ways of cooperation, issues of common concern, regional and international crises in North Korea, the Middle East, Yemen, Iraq, Syria and other countries.

He noted that some agreements signed between the two countries would be ratified by their parliaments. “We have reached an agreement on a working paper which will be implemented and applied during international forums, especially the Inter-Parliamentary Union meetings,” he said.

“As being Kuwaiti Parliamentary representatives, we were able to get new partners and allies from all geo-political organizations that will support our suggestions, defend our causes and boost respect to our mission,” he noted. In this respect, speaker Ghanem said “any attempts to offend the Kuwaiti parliament through senseless complaints will not affect respect of veteran parliaments in all countries of the world,” affirming “the Japanese parliament is one of these institutions that respect the Kuwaiti parliament and praise its role.”

Friendship group

Japan-Kuwait Parliamentary Friendship League’s chief expressed hope to further promote friendly relations between Kuwait and Japan in all domains, with emphasis on parliamentary exchanges and cooperation. Speaking after their lunch meeting with Ghanem in Tokyo, Chairman of the Japan-Kuwait Parliamentary Friendship League Eisuke Mori said that the Kuwaiti speaker’s visit greatly contributes to reinforcing bilateral cooperative ties between Kuwait and Japan. “Our talks with the Kuwaiti parliamentary delegation were very positive,” said Mori, who has recently assumed a position as the chairman of the league. Pointing out the long-term stable supply of crude oil from Kuwait, Mori called Kuwait “a very important country for Japan.” The chairman also spoke positively of the current friendly and cooperative relationship between the two parliaments, asserting significance of dialogue and exchange among assembly members.

From a viewpoint of a lawmaker, Mori praised Kuwait’s leading role in promoting democracy the Middle East through pioneering efforts. “Kuwait is the first country among the region to have formulated a constitution. It has also adopted very democratic political systems. We would like to express our sincere respect for this,” the chairman said. Mori also renewed gratitude for the generous assistance and sincere support to the Japanese people by the Kuwaiti government and the people after the devastating earthquake seven years ago. “Kuwait offered the biggest support for the affected areas. The assistance from Kuwait covers a lot of ground.” In the aftermath of the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, Kuwait donated five million barrels of crude oil to Japan, equivalent to some $500 million, to support its reconstruction work.

Meetings

During their meeting, Ghanem and Mori discussed issues of common concern and ways to enhance cooperative relations between the two countries in all fields especially in the parliamentary sector. The meeting was attended by MPs Nayef Al-Merdas, Osama Al-Shahin, Khaled Al-Shatti, Khaled Al-Otaibi, Majed Al-Mutairi, Mubarak Al-Harees, Mohammad Al-Dallal, Abdulwahab Al-Babtain, and Japanese lawmakers.

Ghanem and his accompanying delegation also held two separate sessions with top officials of the Japanese National Diet (parliament). The meetings with Speaker of Japan’s House of Representatives Tadamori Oshima and President of the House of Councilors Chuichi Date discussed boosting parliamentary cooperation and unifying the two countries’ stance on key issues in international events. They also discussed the role of parliaments in facing the recent regional and international developments. – KUNA