Amir’s envoy hands letter on boosting ties to Chinese leader

Kuwait-China partnership essential for sustainable development

BEIJING: Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng shakes hands with Kuwaiti First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at the Great Hall of the People yesterday. – AFP

KUWAIT: HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s envoy, First Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah handed yesterday a written letter from the Amir to Chinese President Xi Jinping. The letter is related to strong bilateral relations and strengthening strategic partnership between both the countries.

Earlier yesterday, Sheikh Nasser stressed the importance of boosting the strategic partnership between Kuwait and China in an interview with China-based Phoenix TV, the Kuwaiti Embassy in China said in a statement. The two countries’ partnership is like a cornerstone for attaining sustainable development in the Asian continent and a base for integrating Kuwait’s “New Kuwait 2030” vision with China’s “Belt and Road” initiative, he noted.

Enhancing the Kuwaiti-Chinese partnership is essential for their mutual interests and joint economic and commercial cooperation, Sheikh Nasser said, adding it will contribute to broadening cooperation prospects in other fields. Kuwait and China enjoy a close and historical friendship, he mentioned, adding such a relationship has flourished over the years in political, economic, investment, commercial and cultural fields. Kuwait was the first Gulf country to establish diplomatic ties with China, noted the top Kuwaiti official.

Sheikh Nasser said his current official visit to China aims to boost anew the Kuwaiti-Chinese strategic partnership in various fields and solidify their relationship. All MoUs and cooperation agreements between the two nations, signed during HH the Amir’s July visit to China, are currently in the process of implementation, he said. He also stressed the importance of maintaining communication, coordination and consultation with Chinese authorities regarding the “Belt and Road” initiative and finding ways to link it with the “New Kuwait 2030” vision.

Linking such important development projects would empower Kuwait to become an international economic and financial center, Sheikh Nasser Sabah affirmed. As part of its strategy to transform its economy into a diversified and sustainable force, Kuwait has invested in its geographic location in northern the Arabian Gulf by linking its safe economic and commercial passageway with the “Belt and Road” initiative, he added.

The Kuwaiti minister underlined the significance of bolstering joint humanitarian virtues between China and Kuwait and activating a multifaceted exchange between their peoples in educational, cultural and athletic fields. Sheikh Nasser invited all Chinese people from various backgrounds to visit Kuwait, explore its urban and natural landmarks, and meet Kuwaitis directly.

Kuwaiti Ambassador to China Samih Johar Hayat said the Phoenix TV team showed keen interest in learning about Kuwait’s regional and international status during Sheikh Nasser’s interview. Most questions focused on Kuwait’s role in international humanitarian action, effective and positive political initiatives, and contributions to world oil markets’ stability, said Hayat. The Kuwaiti diplomat also pointed out HH the Amir’s pivotal role in bringing views of Gulf states’ leaders closer, affirming his country applies neutrality and moderation in its diplomacy. – KUNA