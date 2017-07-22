Amir’s envoy attends opening of Egyptian military base

CAIRO: Envoy of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Mohammad Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah attended yesterday the opening of Mohammad Najeeb military base and the graduation ceremony of military officers held in Matrouh governorate’s El-Hamam City, Egypt.

The military base, hailed as ” the biggest in the Middle East and African region,” is named after Egypt’s first president after its 1952 revolution. The ceremony, which was attended by a bevy of Arab and Egyptian officials, also feted a diverse class of graduating cadets, with around 70 Kuwaitis among them.

The new fortress compound is the Arab world’s most populous nation’s first full-fledged military base and contains 1,155 buildings, including a nuclear station, an official military spokesman noted. He also pointed out that the edifice houses a vast array of military equipment.

Earlier yesterday, Sheikh Mohammad delivered a written letter to Egyptian President Abdelfatah Al-Sisi. The letter focused on developing bilateral ties and also touched on recent regional and international developments. – KUNA