Amir’s compassionate tendencies epitomize humanity: Awqaf Minister

CAIRO: Through espousing such virtues as forgiveness and moderation, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has transformed Kuwait into a bastion of humanity, a Kuwaiti minister said yesterday. Kuwait’s Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Mohammad Al-Jabri made the remarks in a statement to the press on the sidelines of the 27th Conference of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs held in the Egyptian capital Cairo, which zeroes in on the role of lawmakers in promoting peace and efforts to fight terrorism.

Moreover, Jabri, who is also Minister of State for Municipal Affairs, noted that a Kuwaiti identity has become synonymous with forbearance and temperateness, adding that rectitude is embedded in the strategies of Kuwait’s Ministry of Awqaf. As the Arab world is gripped by tumult, the Kuwaiti minister added that extremism and radicalization have sullied the image of the Islamic faith. He also pointed out that the conference is an opportunity for Arab and Islamic leaders to work together to deal with the mounting threat of terrorism.

Extremism

Meanwhile, Dr Abdullah Al-Maatouq, Chairman of the International Islamic Charitable Organization and Advisor at the Amiri Diwan, said that the conference is of particular significance considering noticeable increase of terrorism and extremism in the Middle East. Terrorism has become a preoccupation for all Arab and Islamic states, said Dr Maatouq in a statement on the sidelines of the conference. his hazard now threatens all states of the globe, and not only countries in the Middle East or the Muslims, he said.

Those who have been involved in terrorist acts are actually shunned and disgraced by Islam and the Muslim nation, Dr Maatouq said, reminding that Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) had stood firm and fought extremism and violence.

Egypt’s hosting of such a conference is yet a new evidence that this nation advocates fighting radicalism and terrorism and seeks to promote the fact that terrorism is not related to tolerant Islam, he concluded. – KUNA