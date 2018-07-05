Amir’s China trip targets boosting cooperation, mainly on trade

BEIJING: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s second upcoming visit to China holds a special significance in increasing its bilateral cooperation with Kuwait, particularly in regards to joint trade and investments. With one eye on the future, the leader of the first Arab nation to have launched diplomatic relations with China back in 1971, will also look to open new areas for cooperation between the two.

First on the agenda of his trip to Beijing, which begins tomorrow, will be bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The talks will showcase the signature of a number of agreements, according to China’s Ambassador Wang Di.

These deals will target vital sectors such as trade, energy and finance along with China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative, more commonly referred to as the modern-day Silk Road – which Kuwait intends to be a part of amid its own hopes to one day become a global financial hub.

His Highness the Amir also plans to attend the four-day China-Arab Cooperation Forum (CACF) – a dialogue between Beijing and Arab League member countries created in 2004. During his last visit in mid-2009, the Amir signed an agreement for the construction of an oil refinery in China and other bilateral agreements in education, energy, infrastructure, sports and environment protection. – KUNA