Amiri Diwan Minister awards martyrs’ top-class children

KUWAIT: Under the patronage and in presence of Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah, the Martyrs Bureau at Amiri Diwan organized a ceremony to honor martyrs’ young high achievers for the academic year 2017-2018 late Wednesday. At the onset of the event, the National Anthem was played, Holy Quran verses were recited and a documentary patronized by His Highness the Amir was shown.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister, who doubles as the chairman of the Martyrs Bureau Board of Trustees, said it was a good opportunity to honor Kuwaiti martyrs’ brilliant students, who have achieved academic success, excellence and distinction. He urged them to always remember that their dear nation needs their sincere efforts to defend it and translate loyalty into tangible action aiming at cementing societal unity and amity. He also called on them to seek to promote the nation’s noble values and remain united in order to be able to develop and reinvigorate Kuwait. he minister thanked His Highness the Amir for his relentless support for the martyrs’ families.

Amiri Diwan’s Undersecretary and Director-General of the Martyrs’ Bureau Fatima Ahmad Al-Amir voiced much pleasure to honor martyrs’ top-class children, who have worked hard to acquire education and knowledge. This awarding, no doubts, reflects His Highness the Amir’s keenness on creating generations able to serve Kuwaiti people armed with belief and science, she said. His Highness the Amir’s development strategy is mainly based on many projects, primarily effective government administration, sustainable economy, developed infrastructure, high-quality medical care, transparency promotion and creative human capital, she boasted. “You represent this creative human capital, which is the main pillar of a future Kuwait,” she said addressing the brilliant children.

In this context, Amir pointed out a governmental plan to promote the concept of creative education. She vowed to continuously work with other concerned state agencies to help and support the Kuwaiti martyrs’ children and to answer all their necessary educational, health and housing needs. Afterwards, a group of children performed an operetta entitled: ‘The Good Seed’. At the wrapping-up of the ceremony, Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah gave awards to the high achievers, who, in return, gave him a memorial shield. – KUNA