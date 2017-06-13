Amir vows to carry on with mediation efforts

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has pledged to continue his mediation efforts to reconcile GCC member states. His Highness the Amir made the pledge in remarks during reception of Chairman of the Arab and International Relations Council Mohammad Al-Sagr at Bayan Palace.

His Highness the Amir pledged that he would not hampered by fatigue or any difficulties in his quest to re-establish the bonds and tackle the differences among the GCC States. “It is very difficult for us, we the generation that established the GCC 34 years ago, to see some members engage in disputes that may lead to dire consequences,” His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad said. “This a duty that I will not abandon,” he stressed, pledging to continue the efforts to tackle inter-GCC differences. His Highness the Amir, in the efforts to reconcile the GCC countries, had visited Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, holding talks with the top leaders that drew much applause from various quarters.

Amir receives message from Moroccan King

His Highness the Amir received at Bayan Palace yesterday Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita. Bourita delivered a verbal message to His Highness the Amir from King of Morocco Mohammed VI. The Moroccan Monarch expressed his full support to His Highness the Amir’s efforts in defusing tension amongst Gulf countries. The meeting was attended by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and Deputy Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah.

Earlier yesterday, His Highness the Amir received Speaker of the National Assembly Marzouq Al-Ghanem and His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. Separately, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Ghanem, His Highness Sheikh Nasser, as well as Mohammad Al-Sagr.

In other news, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received Chairman and members of the Sheikh Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah Journalism Excellence Award’s Higher Organizing Committee. The reception came on the occasion of the award’s 10th anniversary.

Amir congratulates Sheikha

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations to Sheikha Dana Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah after Dartmouth College awarded her with Doctorate of Humane Letters. His Highness the Amir commended Sheikha Dana for his honoring award, wishing her success in the service of Kuwait at regional and international levels. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim also sent cables of congratulations to Sheikha Dana Al-Sabah. – KUNA