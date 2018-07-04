Amir visits China Saturday in his second state visit since taking office

Sheikh Sabah eyes closer ties in China visit: envoy

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah starts on Saturday an official second visit to the People’s republic of China since assuming rule, and the fourth since taking office in the state since he was a foreign minister. During his visit, His Highness the Amir is set to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and top Chinese officials over efforts to boost bilateral relations and cooperation in various domains.

On May 10, 2009, His Highness the Amir visited China for the first time as the Amir of Kuwait, and signed an agreement to establish an oil refinery and several other bilateral agreements in the fields of education, energy, infrastructure, sports and environmental protection.

On July 5, 2004, when he was a Prime Minister, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad visited China and signed several bilateral agreements for cooperation between the two brotherly countries contributed to increasing the volume of investments and enhancing trade exchange. Back in 1991, His Highness the Amir, who was the foreign Minister at the time, paid a thanking and gratitude visit to Beijing following the liberation of Kuwait from the Iraqi invasion to express Kuwait’s gratitude for the stand adopted by China in standing up with the Kuwaiti right and the return of freedom and legitimacy of Kuwait.

Iraqi Invasion

On December 26, 1990, His Highness the late Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah paid the People’s republic of China a three-day visit, the first for a Kuwaiti Amir, and he was warmly received, and he discussed with the Chinese leadership ways to end the Iraqi Invasion.

After the liberation of Kuwait, the late Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad visited China on November 15, 1991 for three days where discussions focused on the issue of Kuwaiti prisoners in Iraq, besides bilateral relations with Chinese officials. On April 5, 1995, Kuwaiti Crown Prince and Prime Minister, the late Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah held talks with top Chinese state officials that focused mainly on enhancing relations between the two countries in politics, economy, and trade. His visit to Beijing lasted until April 10.

As for the first visit paid by a Kuwaiti official to the Republic of China, it was back in 1964, when the late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who was the Finance Minister back then, visited Beijing. Kuwait was the first Arab and Gulf country that starts comprehensive diplomatic ties with china since March 22, 1971. This helped in building a strong friendship and bilateral relation with the State of Kuwait.

Signing of agreements

China’s Ambassador to Kuwait Wang Di said meanwhile that His Highness the Amir’s visit to Beijing will witness signing a number of agreements between the two friendly countries. “The deals include vital fields such as commerce, energy and finance, in addition to the ‘belt and road’ initiative,” said the ambassador in a press conference held in the embassy’s headquarters to announce His Highness the Amir’s visit to China. Wang affirmed the continuous military cooperation between the two countries, saying that his country participated in numerous missions to preserve peace in the Middle East.

The Chinese envoy highlighted the strong ties between Kuwait and China, appreciating Kuwait’s contributions towards many global issues, more recently, the mediation role His Highness the Amir played in the Gulf crisis.

Meanwhile, Kuwait and China share vibrant trade ties, citing a “$12 million worth of exchanges between the two countries last year,” including a refinery project signed in 2014 and the fact that more than 40 Chinese companies are doing business in Kuwait. The last few years witnessed a number of visits between Chinese and Arab officials, where they have increased cooperation in various fields, he told the press conference.