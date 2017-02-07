Amir urges unhampered completion of airport terminal

Project to finish within six years

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah underscored yesterday that work on a project to build a new terminal at Kuwait International Airport should be unimpeded. In the presence of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Minister of Social Affairs and Minister of State for Economic Affairs Hind Al-Sabeeh and Minister of Public Works Abdulrahman Al-Mutawa, the curators behind the project, Turkish-based Limak Holding Group, offered His Highness the Amir an explanation on the new terminal.

During the meeting, His Highness the Amir commended the efforts expended for completion of this project, highlighting the “urgent need to facilitate work on the project, which will hopefully be finished in the near future.” Moreover, His Highness the Amir added that he “enjoyed listening to what the ministers had to say,” wishing all those involved in the project continued success.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Public Works noted that the project in on track, with an expected timeframe of six years, adding that a “number of meetings are in the works with the aim of expediting the completion of the project.” On when the terminal is expected to be up and running, he said that, “we have been promised that it should be ready within three to four years and we will spare no effort to ensure that the project will be completed in a timely manner.” Sabeeh hailed the project as an “integral component of national development plans, noting that any “impediments that could encumber the progress of the project will be eliminated.” She also said that she was sanguine that all parties involved will remain committed to this project that will be instrumental in “bringing Kuwait’s airport on par with international standards.”

Chairman of Limak Holding Nihat Ozdemir thanked His Highness the Amir for “providing us with this opportunity”, as he congratulated Kuwait on its impending National Day celebrations. He also pointed out that the Turkish President is keeping an eye on this project, which will help bring Kuwait and Turkey closer together. His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah had met earlier with the curators, accompanied by Ambassador of Turkey Salih Murat Tamer. – KUNA