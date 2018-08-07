Amir urges fellow citizens to avoid strife, remain united

Jahra residents thank Amir for overseeing medical city’s completion

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah advised his fellow compatriots yesterday to remain united and stay away from any forms of communal discord. As he met with Al-Jahra Governor retired Lieutenant General Fahad Al-Amir and a number of the area’s residents, His Highness the Amir told them to “keep the value of camaraderie alive.” His Highness the Amir expressed his appreciation over the outpouring of gratitude he has received from the people of Al-Jahra for overseeing the completion of a state-of-the-art hospital in the area known as ‘Jahra Medical City.’ On the monumental project, he said it was “incumbent upon the Kuwaiti leadership to provide the people of this country with quality healthcare.”

The governor took the opportunity to deliver a speech during the meeting, in which he spoke of the guests’ collective honor to have met His Highness the Amir. He cited the opening of a sprawling medical facility in Al-Jahra as a notable accolade for the area, in addition to other major accomplishments on the national level.

Economically developed Kuwait

Fahad Al-Amir mentioned His Highness the Kuwaiti leader’s recent visit to China to further his vision of an economically developed Kuwait, saying that the people of this country would soon reap the benefits. “We are here today to sincerely thank His Highness the Amir for overseeing the completion of the Al-Jahra Medical City,” Dr Bader Al-Hajraf, a Jahra resident, said. Another resident, Faisal Al-Lafi, echoed Hajraf’s words, thanking His Highness the Amir for his contributions towards what he described as a project of grandeur that all Kuwaitis should be proud of. Meanwhile, former lawmaker Khdeir Al-Enezi said that “Kuwait is currently witnessing an epoch of development,” with a number of major infrastructure projects coming to fruition as of late.

Amir offers condolences

In other news, His Highness the Amir yesterday sent a cable to US President Donald Trump, offering his condolences over the victims of wildfires in California. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables to the American President, while National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem sent a similar cable to Speaker of the US House of Representatives Paul Ryan. – KUNA