Amir urges armed forces to be vigilant

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Saturday urged the armed forces to be more ready and vigilant to defend the homeland soil. HH the Amir made the call in a visit to the Army Officers Club; accompanied by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. He expressed congratulations to the officers and military personnel on the holy month of Ramadan. HH the Amir started his address to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Mohammad Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Defense Undersecretary Jassar Abdulrazzag Al-Jassar and Lieut. Gen Mohammad Khaled Al-Kheder, the Army Chief of Staff.

HH the Amir stated, “We are pleased that we meet with my brother HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the accompanying brothers with you in this night of the blessed month of Ramadan to exchange congratulations on this graced month.

“We also address the felicitations and greetings on this occasion to our brave soldiers and your brothers who are in the combat front participating in defending territories of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and partaking with their brothers in the coalition forces in defending legitimacy of the sisterly republic of Yemen.” HH the Amir prayed to His Almighty to safeguard the troops’ souls and restore security and stability to Yemen.

He affirmed confidence in the armed forces, “the shield for defending the homeland.” HH the Amir urged the attending officers and personnel to remain in a state of vigilance and cautiousness, ready to defend soil of the homeland and firmly resist any power that tries to infringe on Kuwait’s security and safety. He boasted of the noticeable development of the armed forces’ capacities and combat readiness, “based on high patriotic spirits,” vowing that the leadership would do its best to secure most modern equipment for the forces. HH the Amir expressed congratulations on inaugurating Ahmad Al-Jaber Air Base at Ali Al-Salem Air Base.

“I am quite confident that you will be up to the responsibility and readiness to face all circumstances, praying to His Almighty to back your steps while recalling with pride your brothers who sacrificed their souls for defending the soil of the precious homeland, praying to His Almighty to bestow mercy upon their souls.” -KUNA