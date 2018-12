Amir undergoes ‘successful’ medical examinations, leaves hospital

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

KUWAIT: HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was admitted to hospital yesterday for “regular medical examinations” and they were “successful”, Minister of Amiri Diwan Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah said. Sheikh Ali prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow blessing and grace upon HH the Amir, who already left the hospital. – KUNA