Amir thanks Turkish President Erdogan for warm hospitality

Kuwait, Turkey sign agreement for Syrian refugees

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday addressed a cable to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, after concluding his official visit to the friendly Republic of Turkey. In the cable, His Highness the Amir expressed deep gratitude to the warm hospitality accorded to him and his delegation during the visit to the nation, thus depicting the good ties between the two friendly countries and peoples. He expressed deep gratitude to President Erdogan and satisfaction for paying the visit to the friendly country; a mission that would contribute to cementing the bilateral relations and mutual cooperation between the two friendly countries. His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad expressed good wishes to President Erdogan, the republic and friendly Turkish people, wishing Turkey further progress and prosperity.

Historic relations

Based on historic relations between Kuwait and Turkey and mutual interest in pursuing bilateral high-level visits, His Highness the Amir paid a state visit to Turkey on March 20 at the invitation of Turkish President, the Amiri Diwan said in a statement. During the landmark visit, the Turkish President bestowed upon His Highness the Amir the ‘Order of the State of Turkey,’ which is the most prestigious decoration awarded to foreign nationals.

The gesture was met with great appreciation and delight by His Highness the Amir, who described it as a testament to historical ties between Kuwait and Turkey. His Highness the Amir said that it reflected a mutual desire for closer bilateral ties. In return, His Highness the Amir presented the Turkish President with Kuwait’s ‘Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer.’

Official talks were held between His Highness the Amir and the Turkish president on historic firm relations between Kuwait and Turkey and ways of promoting and developing existing partnership in all domains for the common interest of both countries, in addition to efforts to bolster cooperation in various fields. They also discussed major issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments. The talks were held in a friendly atmosphere that reflected mutual understanding and friendship between both nations’ leaderships.

In presence of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kuwait and Turkey signed a vast array of agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to ratchet up cooperation between both nations.

Syrian refugees

A trio of deals were sealed on a grant presented by Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) for a response plan to the Syrian refugee crisis in the Turkish provinces of Gaziantep, Kilis and Sanliurfa, as the agreements were signed by KFAED Director General Abdulwahab Al-Bader and the respective mayors of the three Turkish provinces.

Kuwait’s Major General Abdulrahman Al-Hadhoud and Turkish General Othman Arbash were the signatories of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for bilateral military cooperation. Another MoU for Kuwaiti-Turkish cooperation on Islamic affairs was signed by Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and President of the Turkish Presidency of Religious Affairs Mehmet Gormez. An agreement for bilateral touristic cooperation was signed by Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Anas Al-Saleh and Ankara’s Minister of Culture and Tourism Nabi Avci.

During official talks, His Highness the Amir renewed his invitation to the Turkish leader to visit Kuwait in order to attend the launching ceremony of a new passenger terminal carried out by a Turkish company. The Turkish leader vowed to positively comply with a Kuwaiti request to grant Kuwaiti visitors’ visa-free entry in the near future.

Economic cooperation

Both sides agreed to boost bilateral economic and investment cooperation, given that two-way trade exchange is estimated at nearly $1.2 billion. Politically, they agreed to continue supporting all ongoing efforts to maintain regional and international security and stability and to resolutely fight terrorism and extremism. In this context, the State of Kuwait greatly appreciated Turkey’s hosting of Syrian refugees and its keenness on alleviating their humanitarian sufferings and woes. The Turkish leader highly commended His Highness the Amir’s eagerness to promote friendship ties between Kuwait and Turkey to cover all fields, saying these friendship ties are a symbol of the strong relations and mutual confidence between the two countries. Erdogan also described the UN 2014 honoring of His Highness the Amir as a “Humanitarian Leader” and Kuwait as a “Humanitarian Center,” as a well-deserved honor, referring to the huge aid Kuwait has been offering to Syrian refugees and the needy around the globe.

On the sidelines of the visit, Kuwaiti Deputy Premier and Minister of Finance Anas Al-Saleh met with Turkish Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mehmet Simsek, and discussed a possible industrial-trade zone to serve the Turkish private sector. A meeting was also held between the defense ministers of both countries. – KUNA