Amir thanks Saudi King for chairing successful GCC summit

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday thanked Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz for chairing the GCC summit, which contributed to positive outcome. His Highness the Amir, in a cable to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques following his return from Riyadh, said the resolutions of the one-day summit would achieve further prosperity and progress “for our countries and people.”

His Highness the Amir also expressed content for participation in the inauguration of Al-Tareef Cultural District in Riyadh. His Highness the Amir had joined the GCC leaders Sunday in the inauguration of Al-Tareef Cultural District, which supplemented the GCC summit, in a ceremony patronized and attended by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.



The project aims to showcase the development of the historic neighborhood through its transformation into a globally-recognized touristic cultural center, Saudi Press Agency reported. The location has many historic, cultural, urban and environmental characteristics that would place it amongst the world’s most renowned cultural sites. The neighborhood overlooks Huthaifa Valley in the Diriya region, located at the heart of the Arabian Peninsula. Once the center of command of the First Saudi State, it consists of a fort, palaces, homes and mosques that date back to the 18th century.

Unity of member states

The 39th Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit concluded in Riyadh on Sunday, after which leaders of the GCC reaffirmed keenness on unity of member countries, calling for achieving full-fledge integration, and forming a “single and effective” foreign policy. Leaders of the six Arab Gulf states acknowledged the threats that undermined security and stability of the region, calling for cementing efforts for a collective action to honor aspirations of the GCC people, said the ‘Riyadh Declaration’ released after the conclusion of the summit.



The GCC leaders reaffirmed keenness on maintaining unity of member countries and noted their Gulf bloc realized many achievements that contributed to regional security, stability, economic and social prosperity. They said challenges required further efforts to achieve integration at economic, social, political, security and military levels, said the declaration. They called for completing programs and projects needed to honor Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz’s integration vision to ultimately boost the regional and international role of the GCC. They called for addressing all obstacles to achieve economic integration by 2025 and to complete requirement for creation of the common market and custom union.

The GCC leaders appointed a commander for the joint military command to advance towards completion of the joint defense system, while underlining importance of the bloc’s role in addressing extreme ideologies through promotion of moderation, tolerance, human rights, rule of law and Islamic sharia .They called for joining hands with partners within the international community to eliminate terrorism and drying its financing resources. The leaders also called for forming a “single and effective” foreign policy to be based on the statute, noted the declaration. They reiterated support for the Palestinian cause and the Yemeni people.



Upon his return to Kuwait after chairing the country’s delegation to the summit, His Highness the Amir was received by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, as well as senior government officials. His Highness the Amir was seen off at the airport in Riyadh by head of the mission of honor, Royal Court Advisor Prince Turki bin Mohammad bin Fahad bin Abdulaziz, and Ambassadors of the two countries.

His Highness the Amir was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Finance Minister Nayef Al-Hajraf, Amiri Diwan Undersecretary and Director of His Highness the Amir’s office Ahmad Al-Fahad, Head of Amiri Protocols Sheikh Khaled Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah, Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah, head of Media and Culture Affiars at Amiri Diwan Yusuf Al-Roumi, Head of Amiri diwan’s Political and Economic Affairs Sheikh Fawaz Saud Al-Sabah, and Assistant Foreign Minister for the Minister’s office Ambassador Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Sabah. – KUNA