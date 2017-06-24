Amir thanks personnel ‘courage, dedication’ in South Surra fire

No injuries at 19,000 square meter building fire

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah thanked firefighters, policemen, and paramedics for their “courage and dedication,” which resulted in controlling a fire in a building under construction in South Surra on Friday.

His Highness the Amir sent cables of gratitude and appreciation to Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Khaled Jarrah Al-Sabah, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Acting Information Minister Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Sabah, in his capacity as the person in charge of the fire department, and Minister of Health Dr Jamal Al-Harbi for their departments’ “high national spirit,” which was clear in their cooperation and coordination resulting in the control of the fire. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent cables for the three ministers, thanking them for the great efforts exerted by the policemen, paramedics and firefighters in controlling the fire in the building. His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables.

Fire fighters contained a fire that erupted at a building under construction in South Surrah district on Friday, said Lieutenant General Khalid Al-Mekrad, the department director. The firefighters succeeded in stopping the blazes from spreading to nearby buildings, he said in a statement.

Fire squads have taken control of a large part of the fire scene, he said alluding to a 19,000 square meter building for Kuwait Credit Bank. The fire fighters contained the fire after battling the blazes for hours in South Surrah, one of the country’s residential districts. A source at the fire department said that the blazes that broke out at a building for Kuwait Credit Bank inflicted material losses. – KUNA