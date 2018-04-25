Amir stresses need for greater focus on quality of education

His Highness attends International Teachers Day ceremony

KUWAIT: Under auspices and with attendance of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, a ceremony for honoring a group of devoted teachers on the occasion of the International Teacher’s Day for the academic year 2016-2017 was held at the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET) yesterday.

His Highness the Amir arrived at the venue where he was warmly received and welcomed by Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education Dr Hamed Mohammad Al-Azmi and the event organizers. The ceremony was attended by Speaker of the National Assembly Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and senior officials.

It began with the national anthem and recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, after which His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah gave a speech, expressing appreciation to Kuwaiti teachers on the occasion of an award ceremony for local teachers.

His Highness the Amir praised their great sense of responsibility as they strive to prove worthy of this great honor and worthy of the trust of their fellow citizens as the country seeks greater progress. “We look forward to a greater focus on the quality of education to meet students’ needs and to match requirements of the labor market,” His Highness said, stressing the role of education and equitable learning in achieving sustainable development.

Meanwhile Dr Azmi also gave a speech welcoming the attendance of His Highness the Amir to honor his sons and daughter, the teachers, which reflects His Highness’s deep passion and appreciation to them. He also stressed on the importance of education in modern societies, as teaching is one of the most respected jobs throughout history. The Minister thanked His Highness the Amir for his patronage of the celebration, hailing His Highness’ remarkable role in education.

On the other hand, Director of Al-Farwaniya High School for Girls Seham Hamad Al-Hamad in a speech she gave during the ceremony, appreciated the attendance and support of His Highness the Amir and recognizable support to the educational domain. She also thanked the Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education, as well as the Ministry of Education staff for all the support they offer to the educational institutions and teachers.

Later on, a graphic show break was presented on the job of the teacher to the audience followed by a poetry recited by two students, as well as a drama show depicting the teacher’s day. His Highness the Amir later honored the distinguished teachers. He was also given a memorial gift marking the occasion. – KUNA