Amir stresses efforts to maintain Kuwait’s security

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace yesterday. During the meeting, the minister introduced Sheikh Salman Sabah Al-Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah in his new capacity as Chairman of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, retired Lieutenant General Suleiman Fahad Al-Fahad in his new capacity as the Advisor of the Deputy Premier and Interior Minister, Sheikh Mubarak Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, the Chief of the State External Security Apparatus, Major General Mansour Al-Awadhi, Assistant Undersecretary for Security Border Checkpoints, Major General Sheikh Salem Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Assistant Undersecretary for Administrative Affairs, on the occasion of their appointments.

His Highness the Amir urged them to work hard to serve the nation and maintain Kuwait’s security and rule of law. The senior officials later met with His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir received the Republic of Malta’s Foreign Minister Dr George Vella, on the occasion of his visit to the country. First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Sabah attended the meeting. The visiting minister also met with His Highness the Prime Minister. In other news, His Highness the Amir received members of the diwans’ association. The hosted members are Abdulrahman Al-Me’jel, Issa Mohammad Al-Mazidi and Raja Al-Hujailan Al-Mutairi. – KUNA