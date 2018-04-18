Amir sponsors Kuwait Quran contest’s closing ceremony

Larger turnout compared to last year’s edition

KUWAIT: With His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and senior state officials in attendance, Kuwait yesterday brought down the curtain on the 2018 International Holy Quran Contest. Addressing a packed audience in a closing ceremony, Kuwaiti Minister of Justice Dr Fahad Al-Afasi thanked His Highness the Amir for sponsoring the annual contest, saying that this year’s edition featured a larger turnout than previous events.

Afasi, who doubles as minister of Awqaf and Islamic affairs, said that Islamic teachings embedded in the Holy Quran are synonymous with the Kuwaiti identity, both of which stand for such virtues as tolerance and peaceful co-existence. He added that the Kuwaiti people of yesteryear and today have always embodied noble qualities such as moderation and altruism, which in essence, explains what this contest aims to promote. The minister went on to thank the Kuwaiti leadership and everyone who contributed in any way to the success of the international Holy Quran contest. – KUNA