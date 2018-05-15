Amir sends Ramadan greetings

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah congratulated the people of Kuwait on the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan, the Amiri Diwan said yesterday. The Amiri Diwan added that His Highness the Amir, along with His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Al-Sabah family, will hold a reception for Ramadan well-wishers from the army, the police, Kuwait National Guard (KNG), Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) and diplomats on the first two days of the Holy Month at Bayan Palace.

His Highness the Amir expressed apology for not receiving citizens and residents well-wishers. The Amiri Diwan extended wishes of prosperity for the leadership and people of Kuwait, wishing for many happy returns of this joyous occasion. Meanwhile, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah will receive Ramadan well-wishers at the diwan of the late Sheikh Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah in Al-She’eb district. The receptions will be after Isha prayers on the third day of Ramadan. The Premiership expresses good wishes to the people of Kuwait, the Arab and Muslim nations on the advent of the holy month. – Agencies