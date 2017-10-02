Amir sends condolences to Trump

KUWAIT: HH the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable yesterday to Trump, offering his condolences over the victims of the mass shooting. In his cable, the Amir deplored the “criminal attack” that left scores of people dead or injured, wishing those wounded a speedy recovery. HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah both sent similar cables.