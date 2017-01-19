Amir sends condolences to Italian president

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences yesterday to Italian President Sergio Mattarella over the victims of an avalanche that buried a mountain hotel in an earthquake-hit region of central Italy.

His Highness the Amir expressed sympathies over the dead and wished speedy recovery for the injured. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah also sent similar cables.

Meanwhile, Kuwait Embassy in Rome called yesterday on all Kuwaiti nationals in Italy to take precautions and abide by all safety measures for their own safety after the avalanche quake. The embassy’s call comes in light of the aftermath of the quake and snowstorms sweeping the nation, calling on all nationals not to head to isolated areas or snow camps, and to take all necessary measures to ensure their safety.

The embassy also called on the Kuwaiti nationals to keep in touch with Kuwaiti mission in Rome and report on any eventuality or developments relating to their safety via the following emergency phone No: Emergency Line: 0039 3428598765, Embassy Line: 0039 068088930. Earlier, some 30 people have perished when a quake-triggered avalanche demolished a hotel located on a hill of Gran Saso Mountain in the nation’s heartland, Relief organizations’ officials told the local media that prospects of finding any survivors under heaps of the wrecked building were nil. There were two children among those trapped under the rubble. Some 300,000 people have been without power since a fiery earthquake hit the central regions yesterday. –KUNA