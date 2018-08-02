Amir sends appreciation cables to GCC, Int’l Alliance leaders

KUWAIT: His highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent cables of appreciation yesterday to leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, King of Bahrain Sheikh Hamad Bin Essa Al Khalifa, Sultan Qaboos bin Saeed of Oman, Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and to the leaders of brotherly and friendly countries participating in the International Alliance for the Liberation of Kuwait on the 28th anniversary of the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait on August 2, 1990. His Highness the Amir thanked the leaders for their honorable positions in standing with the right of Kuwait and their countries’ participation in the international coalition forces to liberate Kuwait, in implementation of the resolutions of the Security Council agreed by the international community. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables. – KUNA