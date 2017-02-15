Amir, Rouhani discuss ties, regional, international issues

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah met yesterday with visiting Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his accompanying delegation, in presence of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and senior officials were present at the talks. The talks focused on bilateral relations and ways of promoting and developing them in all fields, and means of expanding cooperation between Kuwait and Iran, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest, Deputy Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah said.

The talks were held in a friendly atmosphere that reflected mutual understanding and friendship, and good relations between both sides. Later, His Highness the Amir held a dinner banquet in honor of the visiting President his accompanying delegation at Bayan Palace.

Upon his arrival at the airport yesterday, Rouhani was received by His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince, National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem, Deputy Chairman of the National Guard Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled, Deputy Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minster and Interior Minister Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Anas Al-Saleh, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Minister of Information Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and other senior state officials.

In addition to Rouhani, the Iranian delegation includes Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Chief of Staff of the President of Iran Mohammad Nahavandian and Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade Mohammad Reza Nematzadeh, along with other senior Iranian officials. – KUNA