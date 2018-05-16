Amir receives Turkish invitation for urgent OIC summit on Palestine

Sheikh Sabah congratulates Iraqi leaders on elections’ success

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a phone call from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to invite him to an Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s urgent summit on Palestine. The summit, due in Istanbul on Friday, aimed at discuss situations in occupied Palestinian territories in the wake of Israeli oppressive practices against the Palestinian people. The Palestinians were staging peaceful demonstrations in protest of the US embassy opening in Jerusalem. His Highness the Amir appreciated the invitation and hoped the summit would serve interest of Arab and Muslim nations.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir received at Bayan Palace yesterday His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. His Highness the Crown Prince meanwhile received His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah.

In other news, His Highness the Amir sent cables to Iraqi President Fuad Masum and Prime Minister Haidar Al-Abadi on Tuesday to congratulate them on parliamentary elections’ success. His Highness the Amir said the democratic practice and high spirits of the Iraqi people would contribute to honoring aspirations of the Iraqi people, in addition to push forward development, prosperity and advancement. His Highness the Crown Prince congratulated Masum and Al-Abadi on the success of the parliamentary elections. His Highness the Prime Minister sent similar cables.

Separately, His Highness the Amir sent a cable to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, congratulating him on undergoing a successful medical operation. His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister sent similar cables. – KUNA