Amir receives top state officials, credentials of new Ambassadors

Amir’s perspective on regional, int’l issues much valued: Brahimi

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace yesterday His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. His Highness the Amir also received His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. furthermore, His Highness the Amir received the newly appointed Ambassadors of South Korea, Liberia, Mali and New Zealand to Kuwait.

The reception was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Deputy Amiri Diwan Minister Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Director of His Highness the Amir’s Office Ahmad Al-Fahad, Counselor at Amiri Diwan Mohammed Abulhasan.

Also present were the Chief of Amiri Protocols Sheikh Khaled Al-Abdullah Al-Nasser Al-Sabah and Assistant Foreign Minister for Protocol Affairs Ambassador Dhari Ajran Al-Ajran and Chairman of the Amiri Guard General Major Fahad Al-Zaid. His Highness the Amir also received the delegation of the Group of Elders, including former Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs Lakhdar Brahimi and former Finnish President Martti Ahtisaari on the occasion of their visit to the country. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah attended the meeting. ‘The Elders’ delegation also met with His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah yesterday.

Amir’s perspective

His Highness the Amir’s perspective on regional and international issues is much valued, Brahimi said after the meeting. “We thank His Highness and the State of Kuwait on the warm hospitality, as well as on overall cooperation shown in order to deal with these issues,” Brahimi said. ‘The Elders’ is an independent group of global leaders working together for peace and human rights. They represent an independent voice, not bound by the interests of any nation, government or institution. “In the forefront of the topics discussed with His Highness was the Palestinian issue, along with the situations in Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Libya,” Brahimi pointed out. ‘The Elders’ delegation met Monday night with Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah. The London-based NGO was brought together by Nelson Mandela in 2007 and includes a galaxy of public figures, peace activists and human rights advocates, most prominent of whom include Jimmy Carter, Desmond Tutu (stepped down in 2013) and Muhammad Yunus.

Also yesterday, His Highness the Crown Prince received His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled, Minister of State for National Assembly Adel Musaed Al-Kharafi, and Defense Ministry’s Undersecretary Sheikh Ahmad Al-Mansour Al-Sabah.

Amir congratulates Mexican President

In other news, His Highness the Amir sent a congratulatory cable to newly-elected Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday on his new position. His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister also sent similar cables to President Obrador. Separately, His Highness the Amir is set to patronize and attend the opening of Kuwait International Airport’s new terminal (T4). The ceremony takes place at 10:30 am today. – KUNA