Amir receives Sultan ul-Bohra

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace yesterday the visiting Sultan ul-Bohra Dr Mufaddal Saifuddin and an accompanying delegation. The meeting was attended by Advisor at Amiri Diwan Mohammad Dhaif Alla Sharar. Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir received at Bayan Palace National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem, as well as Acting Premier and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

In other news, His Highness the Amir sent cables to a bevy of Kuwaiti athletes, congratulating them on their successful outings during the Arab Athletics Championship recently held in Tunisia. Gold medalists Majid Al-Zaid and Essa Al-Zankawi, Khaled Al-Subaie, who bagged a silver medal, bronze medal winners Fajer Mandani and Nadia Al-Haqan, as well as the bronze-winning quartet of Yaqoub Al-Yoha, Mishal Al-Mutairi, Abdulaziz Qarainis and Hussein Al-Sheeha, were the recipients of His Highness the Amir’s cables.

In his cables, His Highness the Amir wished the competitors success in their careers, saying that such accomplishments would propel Kuwait to the upper echelons of sports. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables. – KUNA