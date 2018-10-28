Amir receives Sultan ul-Bohra; Kuwait Airways’ new CEO

Kuwait flag carrier chief thankful for leadership’s support

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday at Seif Palace the visiting Sultan ul-Bohra Dr Mufaddal Saifuddin and his accompanying delegation. The receptions were attended by Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Amir also receives Minister of Finance Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf and Kuwait Airways Board Chairman Youssef Al-Jassem as they presented to His Highness Kuwait Airways new CEO Kamel Al-Awadhi. Hajraf and Jassem later presented Awadhi to His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Meanwhile, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received Jassem Awadhi later yesterday.

Jassem said after the meeting that Kuwait Airways is ‘proud’ of efforts on the part of the country’s leaders to propel the airline to new levels. “I am honored to have been given the opportunity to meet His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince,” Jassem told the press after the meeting. He thanked the Kuwaiti leaders for their support, saying it would prove valuable to the Kuwait Airways’ quest for prominence.

Earlier yesterday, His Highness the Amir received His Highness the Crown Prince, His Highness the Prime Minister, and National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem. Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince received Ghanem, His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah.

In other news, His Highness the Amir sent yesterday a cable of congratulations to President of Ireland Michael Higgins on his re-election for another term. His Highness the Amir wished Higgins the best and good health, as well as further progress and development to the Kuwaiti-Irish relationship. His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister sent similar cables to President Higgins. – KUNA