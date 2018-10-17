Amir receives senior state officials, visiting minister, outgoing ambassador

Crown Prince, Prime Minister meet new human rights’ diwan members

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday at Bayan palace His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. His Highness the Amir also received Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah accompanied by visiting Dominican Republic’s Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas. His Highness then received the outgoing Ambassador of Myanmar to Kuwait U Aye Khaing. Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah attended both meetings.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince received Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Anas Al-Saleh and members of National Diwan for Human Rights on the occasion of the formation of its new board. His Highness the Crown Prince praised the new establishment which will add more Kuwaiti achievements in the humanitarian field and its contribution to the promotion and protection of human rights in accordance with international law and treaties. He also expressed pride in the Kuwaiti humanitarian mission and keenness on building a better future. The meeting was attended by Head of Protocols at the Diwan of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mubarak Sabah Al-Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah.

The new Diwan members also met with His Highness the Prime Minister, who stressed the important role of the National Diwan for Human Rights in promoting Kuwait’s democracy and in displaying Kuwait’s civilized image to the rest of the world.

Also yesterday, His Highness the Crown Prince received His Highness the Prime Minister, as well as Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled, and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Acting Defense Minister Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah.

In other news, His Highness the Prime Minister met Hamza Al-Khayat, director of the linguistic creativity center. During the reception, Khayat presented His Highness the Prime Minister with a copy of a linguistic encyclopedia for children, which was afforded by His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak. His Highness the Prime Minister commended the encyclopedia, of which 100,000 copies have been published in a short period of time, for its modern and funny style that makes it easy for children to learn on the basis of sound foundations and principles. Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak stressed that it is important to teach children Arabic and its grammar.

Furthermore, His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak and Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled received Dominican’s Foreign Minister Vargas and his accompanying delegation. The meeting was attended by His Highness the Prime Minister’s Diwan undersecretary Sheikha Etemad Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Assistant Foreign Minister for Americas’ Affairs Reem Al-Khaled.

Later yesterday, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah held a meeting with the visiting Dominican minister, during which they discussed ways to enhance relations on all possible spheres and also touched on means to coordinate efforts within the UNSC. The meeting was followed by the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Kuwait and the Dominican Republic in the field of political consultations, diplomatic training, energy, trade and technical cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah, Director General of Saud Al-Nasser Diplomatic Institute Ambassador Abdulaziz Al-Sharekh, Assistant Foreign Minister for Protocols Ambassador Dhari Ajran Al-Ajran, Assistant Foreign Minister for the Office of Deputy Prime Minister and Acting Foreign Minister Ambassador Saleh Al-Loughani, Assistant Undersecretary for Foreign Trade and International Organizations Affairs Sheikh Nimr Fahad Al-Malik and Assistant Foreign Minister for Americas Ambassador Reem Al-Khaled.

Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled also received Director-General of Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) Abdulwahab Al-Bader. KFAED’s Deputy Director for Investment Ghanem Al-Ghenaiman introduced the new Deputy Director-General for Operations Marwan Al-Ghanem and the new Deputy Director-General for Administration and Finance Nedhal Al-Olayan. Sheikh Sabah Khaled congratulated the team of KFAED and wished them the best of luck during their duty under the leadership of His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince. – KUNA