Amir receives senior state officials, former Iraqi minister

Amir offers condolences to Russian, Afghan, Swiss presidents

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Seif Palace yesterday His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. His Highness the Amir also received Acting Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Odeh Al-Rowaie. His Highness the Amir then received Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and the former Minister of Finance in the Republic of Iraq, Hoshyar Mahmoud Zebari, on the occasion of his visit to the country. The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Sulaiman Al-Jarallah. Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled also met separately with the Zebari, in presence of senior foreign ministry officials.

Condolences

In other news, His Highness the Amir sent a cable to the Russian President Vladimir Putin offering his condolences to the victims of a helicopter crash in the Krasnoyarsk region of Siberia. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables to the Russian President.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir sent a cable of condolences to the President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani over the death of citizens in the suicide bombing, targeting a mosque in Gardez district, in Paktia province. His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister addressed cables of identical content to the Afghan president.

In the meantime, His Highness the Amir sent a cable of condolences to President of the Swiss Federation Alan Beerse on the victims of the twin aircrafts crash near Nidwalden and Graubunden in the Swiss Alps. The incidents claimed the lives of all people onboard. His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister addressed cables of identical content to the Swiss president. – KUNA