Amir receives ‘Reach Out To Asia’ goodwill ambassador of Qatar

Kuwaiti leader an exemplary father figure: Al-Muftah

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Seif Palace yesterday Reach Out To Asia’s (ROTA) Goodwill Ambassador of Qatar Ghanim Al-Muftah.

Al-Muftah, 15, said that he was honored to meet again with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, affirming that the Kuwaiti leader is an exemplary father figure.

His Highness the Amir is a great humanitarian leader and he is also considered a prominent figure in efforts to protect the unity and solidarity of the Gulf states, added Al-Muftah.

HH the Amir also received at Seif Palace winners of the best student project company of 2017. High school students won the prize for their project that transforms food waste into organic fertilizer.

His Highness the Amir lauded the students on their impressive feat, wishing them the best of luck in future endeavors. Acting Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah attended the meeting.

Separately, HH the Amir received at Sief Palace Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, escorting Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Nasser Bourita and Morocco’s Minister of Economy and Finance Mohammad Boussaid. During the reception, Minister Bourita handed a letter from Moroccan King Mohammad VI to His Highness; tackling means of fostering bilateral ties in all spheres and issues of common concern. The reception was attended by Acting Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah. –KUNA