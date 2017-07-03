Amir receives Qatari Foreign Minister

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday at Bayan Palace Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani who handed His Highness a letter from Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al- Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah attended the meeting.

The message includes Qatar’s response to a list of demands from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt, handed over to Doha through Kuwait late last month. Kuwait had requested extending by 48 hours Sunday’s deadline for Doha to submit the response.

The meeting was also attended by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al- Hamad Al-Sabah, Deputy Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al- Sabah who doubles as Acting Minister of Information, and Director of His Highness the Amir’s Office Ahmad Fahad Al-Fahad.

In other news, His Highness the Amir yesterday received a phone call from Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. During the phone conversation, they discussed relations between both friendly countries, issues of mutual interest and the latest regional developments.

The Pakistani premier wished His Highness the Amir wellbeing and the State of Kuwait more progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir. His Highness the Amir thanked the Pakistani premier for this contact that reflects the deep and close relations between both friendly countries, wishing him good health and Pakistan more progress and prosperity.

Separately, His Highness the Amir sent a cable of condolences to Lebanese President Michel Aoun expressing his sorrow over a fire that swept through a refugee camp for Syrian refugees in eastern Lebanon earlier in the day, killing one person and injured many others.

In the cable, His Highness the Amir also wished a speedy recovery to all those injured in the blaze. His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister sent similar cables to the Lebanese leadership, expressing similar sentiments over the tragedy.

Earlier, Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA) reported seven people suffered from smoke inhalation from the blaze at the Al-Raed camp located near Bekka Valley. They were taken for treatment at local hospitals and were discharged later. Firefighters and civil defense workers battled and put out the blaze.

The fire destroyed almost all tents of the camp home to 560 refugees, according to the report by NNA. Lebanon is home to more than 1.2 million Syrian refugees who mainly live in several informal camps across eastern Lebanon, according to UN estimates.—KUNA