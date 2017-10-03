Amir receives new envoys’ credentials

Amir condemns terror attack in Bahrain

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace yesterday the credentials of a number of Arab and foreign diplomats. The credentials were handed in by the newly appointed ambassadors of Belgium, Nigeria, Jordan, Burkina Faso, Czech, as well as Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Kuwait.

The ceremony was attended by Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Deputy Minister of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Ali Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah, Undersecretary at the Amiri Diwan Ibrahim Al-Shatti, head of His Highness the Amir’s office Ahmad Al-Fahad, Advisor at the Amiri Diwan Mohammad Abulhassan, head of Amiri protocols Khaled Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah, Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Ambassador Dahri Al-Ajran, and head of the Amiri guard authority brigadier.

Culture and science

Later yesterday, His Highness the Amir received Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education Dr Mohammad Al-Fares and the newly-elected Director of the Arab League Education, Culture, and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) Dr Saud Al-Harbi. His Highness the Amir congratulated Dr Harbi on winning the trust of ALECSO’s members during the meeting. He said that the win reflects Kuwait’s reputation as a center for culture and science.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received His Highness Sheikh Nasser Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. Separately, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad, as well as Farwaniya Governor Sheikh Faisal Al-Humoud Al-Malek Al-Sabah.

Terror attack

In other news, His Highness the Amir sent Monday a cable to Bahraini King Hamad bin Issa Al-Khalifa over the terrorist attack that hit the fellow Gulf country earlier in the day. In the cable, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah displayed Kuwait’s strongest condemnation towards the attack that led to the injury of five security personnel in the capital, Manama.

His Highness the Amir also said that Kuwait will stand against those eager to cause terror and instability in Bahrain, affirming that Kuwaitis were standing in solidarity with the Bahraini leadership and people. His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah also sent similar cables to the Bahraini Monarch. Also, National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem sent cables to Speaker of Bahrain’s Council of Representatives Ahman bin Ibrahim Al-Mullah and President of the Consultative Council Ali bin Saleh Al-Saleh, in which he strongly denounced the terrorist attack. – KUNA