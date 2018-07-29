Amir receives local, foreign officials; sends condolences to Pakistan prez

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday received at Seif Palace the Acting Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. HH the Amir also received a Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Yemen Martin Griffiths and his accompanying delegation.

HH the Amir and Griffiths discussed the latest Yemeni crisis developments. HH Sheikh Sabah also received Acting National Assembly Speaker Awdha Al-Ruwai. HH the Amir also received Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education Dr Hamid Mohammad Al-Azmi. Al-Azmi represented to His Highness Sheikh Sabah, Director General of the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training Dr Ali Fahad Al-Mudhaf, Director General of National Bureau for Academic Accreditation Education and Quality Assurance Dr Hamad Al-Adwani and Undersecretary of the Ministry of Higher Education Dr Sabih Al-Mukhaizeem on their new post.

Amiri Diwan Affairs Deputy Minister Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and Deputy Foreign Minister Khalid Sulaiman Al-Jarallah attended the meetings. In other related Amiri Diwan news, HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah left the country for a private vacation on Sunday. He was seen off by senior sheikhs, Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and senior state officials.

Pakistan condolences

HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences to President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain yesterday, over the victims of the heavy rains that hit different areas of the country killing and injuring dozens. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables to President Hussain.