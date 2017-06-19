Amir receives letter from Ethiopian PM

Amir condemns terror attack in Bahrain

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday at Seif Palace First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, along with his Ethiopian counterpart Dr Workneh Gebeyehu and his accompanying delegation. During the meeting, Gebeyehu handed His Highness the Amir a letter from Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, concerning bilateral ties as well as the latest regional and global developments.

In his letter, the Ethiopian Prime Minister also commended His Highness the Amir’s prudence in his efforts to defuse the current Gulf row. The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah.

Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled and Gebeyehu held a meeting later in which they addressed cooperative relations between both friendly countries, several issues of mutual interest and the latest regional and international developments. The meeting was attended by a number of senior officials of the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah met with Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Sheikh Salman Sabah Al-Salem Al-Hamoud Al-Sabah. His Highness the Crown Prince then received Minister of Social Affairs and Labor and Minister of State for Economic Affairs Hind Al-Sabeeh. His Highness also met Minister of Commerce and Industry and Acting Minister of State for Youth Affairs Khaled Al-Roudhan. His Higness also received Director General of Kuwaiti Public Authority for Sports (PAS) Sheikh Ahmad Monsour Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, as well as Chief of the National Security Apparatus (NSA) Chairman Sheikh Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

Terror attack

In other news, His Highness the Amir sent a cable to Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al-Khalifa, expressing his condolences over the victims that fell during the terror bombing in Manama on Sunday. In the cable, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah displayed Kuwait’s strongest condemnation towards the attack that led to the death and injury of several security personnel. His Highness the Amir also said that Kuwait will stand against those eager to cause terror and instability in Bahrain, affirming that Kuwaitis were standing in solidarity with the Bahraini leadership and people. His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah also sent similar cables to the Bahraini Monarch.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir sent a cable of condolences to Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, expressing his deepest sympathies for the victims of forest fires that ravaged the municipality of Pedrogao Grande. In his cable, His Highness the Amir wished a speedy recovery for all those wounded in the blazes and hoped Portuguese authorities will overcome this natural calamity. His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister sent similar cables to the Portuguese President. – KUNA