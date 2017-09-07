Amir receives Kuwaiti students in US

Kuwaiti students proud of leadership’s support

WASHINGTON: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday received a batch of Kuwaiti students pursuing their education in the US at his residence in Washington DC. During the meeting, in the presence of Deputy Chief of the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Amir gave the students his fatherly advice regarding the importance of education and academic achievements, affirming that Kuwaiti will hugely benefit from the students’ knowledge once they return to the country.

The meeting was attended by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Mohammad Al-Khaled Al- Hamad Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Anas Al-Saleh, and members of the delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir.

His Highness the Amir’s endless support to the development of education in Kuwait invokes a sense of pride amongst Kuwaiti students locally and abroad, said a number of students pursuing education in the US. In statements to KUNA, the Kuwaiti students said that they were honored to have met His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah during his visit to US.

On her part, Lina Najem, a student at Yale University, said that seeking education in the US was a great opportunity for her to develop her academic skills. Najem affirmed that once she returns to Kuwait she would use her experience in the US to help in the country’s development. Kuwaiti students at the University of Southern California Abdulmohsen Al-Zebn, Hussein Al-Sahhaf, Nour Al-Qadi, and Ali Al-Ghanim thanked His Highness the Amir for showing his commitment to the development of Kuwaiti education, stressing that attending the reception held by Kuwait’s highest authority figure was reflective the Amiri care for Kuwait and its people.

Echoing similar statements, Kuwaiti students from the Universities of Pennsylvania, Boston, and California-Abdulaziz Shamsah, Al-Ghalia Al-Gabandi, and Khaled Al-Omar respectively-expressed their strong desires to contribute to Kuwait’s welfare once they return home. They said that this resolve came after they met with His Highness the Amir who provided them with words of wisdom and encouragement regarding the vitality of their academic careers.

Displaying the Kuwaiti diplomatic mission’s gratitude for His Highness the Amir’s visit, Cultural Attache at the Embassy in Washington DC, Dr Aseel Al-Awadi affirmed that the reception of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah of 25 Kuwaiti students was a gesture that would ignite feelings of pride and determination. The students paid attention to His Highness the Amir’s directives regarding the importance of education in the development of Kuwait, indicating that they will surely heed the calls by Kuwait’s leadership to turn the country into an important regional and international player. On his part, Kuwaiti Cultural Attache in Los Angeles Dr Mohammad Al-Rashidi said that the reception of the students reflected the country’s keenness on education whether it was locally or abroad. —Agencies