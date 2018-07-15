Amir receives invitation from former US President Jimmy Carter

Amir, Crown Prince receive senior officials

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday a letter from former US President Jimmy Carter, inviting him to visit the Carter Center in Atlanta. In his message, he expressed his thanks for the efforts of His Highness the Amir for his initiative in seeking and calling for all parties to resolve the Gulf crisis, which affected the homogeneity of the GCC countries and hoped that his efforts would succeed in preserving the unity of the GCC.

Separately, His Highness the Amir received at Seif Palace yesterday His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. His Highness the Amir then received National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem and later received Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince received Ghanem, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled, Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister, and Acting Minister of Defense Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah, in addition to Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh.

In other news, Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah arrived in the British capital, London, from Germany after undergoing a successful surgery. – KUNA