Amir receives Huawei CEO, Kuwaiti officials

Officials commend Amir on successful tournament

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace yesterday Guo Ping, Huawei Deputy Chairman and Rotating CEO and the delegation accompanying him on the occasion of visiting the country. The reception was attended by Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah al-Sabah, Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Khaled Nasser Al-Roudhan and Director General of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA).

Earlier yesterday, His Highness the Amir received His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. His Highness also received First Deputy Premier and Minister of Defense Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince received Ghanem, His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak, Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad, Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and Deputy Premier and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh.

Gulf Cup

Separately, His Highness the Amir was commended by two Kuwaiti officials who congratulated him on the resounding success of the recently concluded 23rd edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup. His Highness the Amir was the recipient of letters of thanks penned by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah over the well-organized football tournament. Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir reciprocated the well-wishes in letters he sent to the pair of officials, saying that the Kuwait-hosted Arabian Gulf Cup bedazzled spectators and proved that the county has risen to international prominence.

In other news, His Highness the Amir is set to patronize and attend today the inauguration of the 11th Meeting of Chairpersons and Speakers of Shura, Representatives Councils and National Assemblies of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). The opening ceremony will be held in the Sheraton Kuwait Hotel.

The UAE had confirmed that a Federal National Council delegation headed by deputy chief Marwan Bin Ghalita would be attending the annual session. The delegation will also consist of lawmakers Salem Al-Shamsi, Mohammad Al-Amri, Hamad Al-Rahoumi, Khalifa Al-Mazrouei and FNC secretary general Ahmad Al-Dhaheri, reported the state-run news agency ‘WAM.’ Attendees of the two-day talks will review the session’s annual report, its joint program, relations with the European Parliament, the US Congress and Latin American parliaments and tackling the threat of terrorism and terrorist groups. – KUNA