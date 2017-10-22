Amir receives Ghanem, parliamentary delegation

MPs brief His Highness on IPU mission

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace yesterday National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem and members of the parliamentary caucus who participated in the 137th Inter-Parliamentary Union’s General Assembly in Saint Petersburg.

Critical remarks are driven by jealousy

His Highness told the delegation that he was personally proud of them, urging them not to pay attention to what has been written and said about their mission, saying that those critical remarks are driven by “jealousy.” Parliament Speaker Ghanem replied by saying “on behalf of myself and members of the delegation, we extend our thanks and gratitude for Your Highness’ support during our mission.”

“I have explained to Your Highness details and background of the mission and when some doubted our work, we resorted to Your Highness’ wise directives upon which we have always relied,” Ghanem added. He went on to say “Your Highness’ precious message has given us tremendous support especially when it comes from a wise person as Your Highness at the right time to prove a stance of a country and a nation and this is the most precious accolade one can be honored for, not for me personally but for the entire parliament.” He pointed out “there is no nation that has got a wise leader like Your Highness appreciates what you have done… we extend our thanks, appreciation and respect to Your Highness.” His Highness replied by extending his pride and thanks for such men “like yourselves” who have stood firmly in front of the entire world.

Ghanem and his delegation later met with His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as well. Earlier yesterday, His Highness the Amir received His Highness the Crown Prince, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, while His Highness the Crown Prince also received His Highness Prime Minister. – KUNA