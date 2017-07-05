Amir receives German Foreign Minister

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace yesterday German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel and the accompanying delegation. Present during the meeting were His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Deputy Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah, in addition to Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Acting Minister of Information Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled later held a separate meeting with his German counterpart, which was attended by Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah as well. The meeting delved into their bilateral relations, strategic partnerships and the exchange of viewpoints regarding matters of mutual importance in the regional and international spectrums.

Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled said he values Germany’s support of Kuwaiti mediation efforts, led by His Highness the Amir, aimed at Gulf unity and resolving the crisis enveloping the region. On the other hand, he hailed the positive and crucial role assumed by Germany on several regional and international issues, and its commitment to the security and stability of the region.

Meanwhile, the German minister reiterated support of Kuwait’s handling of the Gulf crisis, urging restraint and the need to resort to dialogue in order to reach a solution that satisfies all parties. The talks were also attended by Deputy Foreign Minister for First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Office Affairs Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Deputy Foreign Minister for Ceremonial Affairs Dhari Al-Ajran, Assistant Deputy Foreign Minister for First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Office Affairs Saleh Al-Loghani and other ministry officials.

Earlier yesterday, His Highness the Amir received His Highness the Crown Prince, His Highness the Prime Minister, and National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem. Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince received Ghanem, His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Mohammad Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, as well as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah.

In other news, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled received yesterday the UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Ambassador Jeffrey Feltman. The encounter was held in the presence of Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah. During the meeting, Ambassador Feltman expressed UN concern over the continuing crisis in the region, and its hope that the issue may be resolved soon. The meeting was attended by Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Sabah and other ministry officials. – KUNA