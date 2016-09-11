Amir receives Eid Al-Adha greetings from top officials

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday received Eid Al-Adha greetings from His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem, National Guard Chief His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Deputy Chief of the National Guard Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

In the cables, the top leaders expressed their loyalty to the dear homeland and the people of Kuwait, wishing His Highness the Amir lifelong good health, so Kuwait can achieve further progress and prosperity under his wise leadership. His Highness the Amir reciprocated, expressing identical sentiments to the officials, and also good wishes to the Arab and Muslim nations.

His Highness the Amir also exchanged cables of congratulations with Arab and Muslim leaders on the advent of Eid Al-Adha. His Highness the Amir expressed sincere wishes of prosperity, security and stability for the Arab and Muslim nations.

Security and prosperity

In his cable to His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince wished him good health, and success in achieving the expectations of the Kuwaiti people in security and prosperity. His Highness the Crown Prince prayed for security, stability and welfare for the Arab and Muslim nations, and the entire world. In response, His Highness the Crown Prince received a cable of thanks and congratulations from His Highness the Amir.

Also, His Highness the Crown Prince received greetings from National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem, on behalf of MPs. His Highness Sheikh Nawaf sent a cable of thanks and congratulations to Ghanem on the occasion.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince sent cables of congratulations to the National Guard Chief His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah and Sheikh Mubarak Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on the Eid. His Highness the Crown Prince received cables of thanks and congratulations from the National Guard Chief and Sheikh Mubarak Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Crown Prince received greetings on the occasion from Senior Sheikhs, Deputy Chief of the National Guard Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad AlAhmad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on the occasion of the Eid.

His Highness Sheikh Nawaf received Eid greetings from ministers, governors, senior officials, diplomats and a large number of Kuwaiti citizens and residents. In response, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf sent congratulatory cables to well-wishers thanking them for their warm sentiments.

Greetings from Bahrain

Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown received a telephone contact from Bahraini Prime Minister Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al-Khalifa on the blessed Eid Al-Adha. The Bahraini Premier, in the phone contact to His Highness the Crown Prince, expressed good wishes to Sheikh Nawaf, the State of Kuwait and the brotherly people of Kuwait.

His Highness Sheikh Nawaf expressed gratitude to the Premier Khalifa for the brotherly sentiments, wishing that Bahrain would continue witnessing progress, development and prosperity. He also wished security, safety, progress and prosperity for the Arab and Muslim nations. – KUNA